Quality and excellence

LAST December, Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) was rated as a 5-Star university by the Ministry of Higher Education through its SETARA University Rating System. SETARA employs a rigorous assessment methodology to rate an education institution’s three core functions, namely teaching, research and services.

Established in 2002, UniKL has long been Malaysia’s leading technical and entrepreneurial university. In September 2020, UniKL was listed in the 2021 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings at 1000+ and is amongst the top 10 Malaysian universities. Currently, UniKL is ranked as one of Malaysia’s Top 6 universities in Business and Economics, and places Top 10 in Computer Science and Engineering.

UniKL was also awarded Gold in the Putra Brand Awards 2020 for Education & Learning.

Prioritising education

UniKL’s primary aim is to provide an enriching graduate and postgraduate learning environment which fulfils the academic and intellectual potential of its students, while advocating a culture that strives for high education standards in the Higher Technical and Vocational Education and Training (HTVET) delivery system, emphasising hands-on technical skills and knowledge development.

With the concept of ‘One Institute, One Specialisation’, UniKL at present has 12 campuses strategically located all over Peninsular Malaysia with its Chancellery situated in the heart of Kuala Lumpur. The diversity in specialisation within the university enables the optimisation of resources, enhancement of teaching and learning activities, as well as boosting profound research activities within the university.

To adapt to the challenges of the globalisation era, and to fulfil current industry and job market demands, UniKL moulds graduates with strong technological knowledge, astute technical and entrepreneurial skills, as well as leadership qualities with a towering personality.

Presently, UniKL boasts more than 22,000 students and has produced more than 55,000 graduates who have established their careers or become successful entrepreneurs locally and globally.

Applications are open for the foundation, diploma and bachelor programmes in the July/September 2021 intakes.

For more information, call/WhatsApp 011-5693 8263/011-5965 6805, or visit www.unikl.edu.my