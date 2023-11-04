$!Ranked among the best

Management and Science University (MSU) has been ranked Top 50, Top 150, and Top 350 in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR) by Subject 2023.

Receiving rankings in the Arts and Humanities as well as the Social Sciences, MSU is now a World Top 50 University for Hospitality and Leisure Management, a World Top 150 University for Art and Design, and a World Top 350 University for Business and Management Studies.

QS WUR by Subject 2023, comprising five disciplines and 54 areas of study, evaluated 15,700 academic programmes across 1,594 universities in 93 localities worldwide.

Management and Science University (MSU) entered QS Rankings and Ratings in 2016; receiving QS 5 Stars for Teaching, Facilities, Graduate Employability, Social Responsibility, and Inclusiveness in 2017.

MSU was named among the World’s Top 50 Under 50 on the inaugural QS list in 2020, as well as Best Newcomer in the University’s first-ever inclusion on the QS World University Rankings the previous year.

MSU entered QS WUR by Subject in 2021, ranking Number 1 for Art and Design (Fashion Design) and 11th in Malaysia for Business and Management Studies.

The university’s award-winning academic programmes meet the stringent standards of local and international bodies. MSU accreditors include the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), the United Kingdom’s Accreditation Services for International Schools, Colleges & Universities (ASIC), Japan’s Alliance on Business Education and Scholarship for Tomorrow (ABEST21), the Netherland’s Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial & Engaged Universities (ACEEU), the United Kingdom’s Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS) as well as Sri Lanka’s University Grant Commission (UGC)

As an applied and enterprise university focused to enhance graduate employability, MSU graduate employability currently ranks at 97.5% of its graduates successfully securing employment within six months of their graduation on the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia (MOHE) tracer study. Also rated by MoHE as SETARA Tier-5 Excellent Status for Emerging University as well as ranked The Most Entrepreneurial Private University in Malaysia.