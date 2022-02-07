Shaping the heroes of tomorrow

A clinical optometrist at the Optimax Eye Specialist Centre Wiki Safarina Narawi, is an alumna of Management and Science University (MSU).
“I studied Foundation (Biological Science / Health Science), then furthered to International Medical School’s Bachelor of Medical Sciences (Hons) and graduated in 2013,” she said.
“In 2014, I decided to continue my studies in Faculty of Health and Life Sciences Bachelor of Optometry (Hons) and graduated in 2019.
“I grew up with MSU since it was just a small and old campus, which was MSU College in Shah Alam. I am so thankful for MSU.
“It has come so far in its success. All the facilities and lectures at MSU were discerningly improved day by day. I am grateful that I learned a lot during my time at MSU.”
A fruitful learning experience is not measured by the years spent for a degree, but it comes with the igniting span of how many skills have been improved and learnt along the way; cut to the chase, a self-discovery at play.
“MSU inspired me to learn from scratch. It taught me independence. It enhanced my soft skills and educated me with new skills.
“I am more confident now because MSU had exposed me to many industrial and clinical environments during my internship,” she said.
With a solid year of experience in the optometry metier, Sarawak-born Safarina’s recent manoeuvre as a frontliner during the pandemic has been unfathomable, though she has not been directly working with Covid-19 patients.
“Since we were considered a health essential service, we were open daily for emergency eye cases. The good news is that there was an increasing awareness among the public on eye health during the pandemic.
“On the contrary, emerging eye cases were on a rise during the pandemic due to overexposure to digital screens while they were asked to stay at home (MCO). Hence, it was my job to treat and educate people on how to take care of their eyes during the pandemic.”
Just like the many frontliners, Safarina was no exception to challenges while working during the Movement Control Order (MCO) for three months.
“As an optometrist, I was working closely with patient’s eyes, which means I had a high risk of getting infected if I did not follow strict SOPs. For example, some of the eye tests needed us to have a closer distance, as close as 10cm or less. These procedures exposed us to the virus and other infections.
“So, during these trials, we tried to have less contact with patients, maybe skip some procedures that needed closer contact with the patients and ensured that our staff and patients followed the SOPs all the time so we could lower the risk of infection as much as possible.”
For Safarina, the future is robust, with a certain dream for an undertaking.
“I am planning to upgrade my skills and knowledge more on clinical specialities and hopefully have my own clinical practice in the future,” she said.
The only advice Safarina can offer her juniors is to be relentless and hardworking.
“Initially, I used to be lazy in joining events and GEMS activities. I was not active in co-curriculum activities during my studies.
“But, I only realised later after participating in events and community services that these activities have helped me to sharpen my soft skills. So, please use these opportunities to build yourself while you can.”
It is safe to say that undergraduate life is not about merely graduating or adding a qualification to the curriculum vitae, but building, discovering, and sharpening one’s skills, talents and self; it is only wise to do this while the wind still blows.
As a top university in Malaysia, MSU prioritises student development to enhance graduate employability. With 98.7% of its graduates successfully secure employment within six months of their graduation, leading to MSU’s ranking by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) as Malaysia’s #1 for graduate employability.
Blending technical vocational education and training (TVET) with traditional academic curricula, MSU enhances competencies with industry internship, community and creative entrepreneurship, as well as global exposure; empowering MSU graduates with the well-roundedness desired and sought after by employers.
Further, various skills enhancement programmes that are aimed to improve students competitiveness are offered to students. The Graduate Employability Skills (GEmS) and Personal Enrichment Competencies (PEC) programme at MSU serves to improve the students’ soft skills.
In all, as an applied, enterprise, holistic and international university, MSU offers foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate and flexible programs through an entry system that facilitates admission of students from all walks of life, where it aims to TRANSFORM LIVES and ENRICH FUTURES.
For a full range and information on the programmes offered at MSU, call 03-5521 6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my, or visit www.msu.edu.my.