Shaping the heroes of tomorrow

A clinical optometrist at the Optimax Eye Specialist Centre Wiki Safarina Narawi, is an alumna of Management and Science University (MSU).

“I studied Foundation (Biological Science / Health Science), then furthered to International Medical School’s Bachelor of Medical Sciences (Hons) and graduated in 2013,” she said.

“In 2014, I decided to continue my studies in Faculty of Health and Life Sciences Bachelor of Optometry (Hons) and graduated in 2019.

“I grew up with MSU since it was just a small and old campus, which was MSU College in Shah Alam. I am so thankful for MSU.

“It has come so far in its success. All the facilities and lectures at MSU were discerningly improved day by day. I am grateful that I learned a lot during my time at MSU.”

A fruitful learning experience is not measured by the years spent for a degree, but it comes with the igniting span of how many skills have been improved and learnt along the way; cut to the chase, a self-discovery at play.

“MSU inspired me to learn from scratch. It taught me independence. It enhanced my soft skills and educated me with new skills.

“I am more confident now because MSU had exposed me to many industrial and clinical environments during my internship,” she said.

With a solid year of experience in the optometry metier, Sarawak-born Safarina’s recent manoeuvre as a frontliner during the pandemic has been unfathomable, though she has not been directly working with Covid-19 patients.

“Since we were considered a health essential service, we were open daily for emergency eye cases. The good news is that there was an increasing awareness among the public on eye health during the pandemic.

“On the contrary, emerging eye cases were on a rise during the pandemic due to overexposure to digital screens while they were asked to stay at home (MCO). Hence, it was my job to treat and educate people on how to take care of their eyes during the pandemic.”