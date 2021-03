VANESSA CRUEZ is the co-founder of the prominent Vikadakavi production and a Class of 2019 alumna of Management and Science University (MSU).

She credits her years at MSU for making her the person she is today. It is where she did her Foundation in Science (Biology/Health Science) and Bachelor in Food Service Technology, and is now pursuing her master’s degree in the same field at her alma mater.

Cruez is also an aspiring actress, accomplished model and a debutant director. She made the huge transition from science to performing arts to pursue her dreams.

“I was active in acting while I was doing my bachelor’s programme. It was a different field, actually. Entertainment to education and science is completely different, but I was passionate about it. So, I decided that I could do both, and took the bold step. I think I pulled it off well.”

It is not easy to manage both studies and a job at the same time, but Cruez is a living testimony that it is possible through consistent hard work and dedication. However, she did not always think of becoming a performer. She had different aspirations before, but she believes life has certainly brought her to the right destination.

“When I was a child, I had a dream to be an actress. You know, like how everybody has a dream. We watch movies and we want to be an actor or actress, but I never thought I would be doing it professionally like today. I wanted to be a doctor, so, I did a Foundation in Science (Biology /Health Science) and eventually went into Food Service Technology.

“However, the opportunity for a career in performing arts came to me suddenly. When that happened, I thought I should give it a shot.”

Cruez is also the title holder of the Miss Asia Malaysia 2017 competition. She was also one of the models gracing the runway at the World Miss University Malaysia 2018 pageant.

There are so many factors behind her success, and the Personal Enrichment Competency (PEC) subject at MSU is one of them.

“One thing special about MSU is that they have a subject called PEC. It actually makes an individual a better person. At other universities, if you are in science, you are into science. But if you are studying accounts, you are more into accounts. At MSU, no matter what course you are taking, no matter what faculty you are based at, you have to take the PEC.

“All these have built me to be who I am today, because being a director now, I definitely need leadership and communication skills.”

Cruez said she was also selected as a Student Representative Council member with the portfolio of Exco Media and Publicity, adding that it helped her to learn about soft skills such as communication, leadership and teamwork.

“MSU has helped me a lot in communicating with my friends when I was in college and now, I am using the same skills with my whole team,” said Cruez, who was also a recipient of both the Dean’s List and President’s List Award during her three years of undergraduate studies at MSU.

She continues to enrich herself with knowledge and talents despite challenges.

To MSU students who are following their dreams just like her, she said: “If you have a dream, follow it because dreams are something that make you who you are. All of us have different dreams. So, when you follow your dreams, it enhances your personality, enhances who you are and gives you more experiences in life.

“So, always follow your dreams no matter what your dreams are. Don’t think you can’t do it. Always give it a try and do it. So, take the step. When you start thinking you can’t do it, you are going to just think and stay there. Stop that and take your first step and you will know the outcome.”

As a top university in Malaysia, MSU prioritises student development to enhance graduate employability. With 98.7% of its graduates successfully securing employment within six months of their graduation, leading to MSU’s ranking by the Higher Education Ministry as Malaysia’s #1 for graduate employability.

Blending technical vocational education and training with traditional academic curricula, MSU enhances competencies with industry internship, community and creative entrepreneurship, as well as global exposure, empowering MSU graduates with the well-roundedness desired and sought after by employers.

In addition, various skills enhancement programmes that are aimed to improve competitiveness are offered to students. The Graduate Employability Skills and PEC programmes at MSU serves to improve soft skills.

As an applied, enterprise, holistic and international university, MSU offers foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate and flexible programmes through an entry system that facilitates admission of students from all walks of life, with the aim to Transform Lives and Enrich Futures.

