A lot to be said about RED

It’s as clear as day that (the colour) red is all the rage during times of festivity and celebration. However, it is especially prominent during the Lunar New Year. How can anyone beg to differ when it is quite plain to see red and its entire lineup of perhaps, 50 shades of red, quite literally everywhere during the Chinese New Year festival? From red attire to red envelopes/packets (for lucky money/ang pau), red decorations and red firecrackers, table settings and party backdrops, mall decor and mind you, even red undergarments (underwear included) - and all in the name of good fortune and good luck! Known as quite the superstitious, clan, Chinese culture has it that red is an auspicious colour. However, it has relevance to many other things including power, courage, danger, passionate love, energy, violence, anger, adventure and more.

Why red is considered lucky to the Chinese goes way back in time. There are two supporting myths. The first revolves around the founder and first emperor of the Han Dynasty, Emperor Gaozu, who was said to be the “son of the Red Emperor” (god of southern China associated to the directional south). And because an emperor was (mostly) honoured and respected by his people, sometimes through fear and obligation because of his authority and privilege, the colour red was associated with power and prestige. The second myth involves a mythical beast called Nian Shou, believed to devour livestock and people during the Chinese New Year. According to the legend, the beast was sensitive to loud noise and afraid of the colour red. Hence, it became tradition at Chinese New Year, to light firecrackers, hang red lanterns and red scrolls on doors and windows, and perform the Chinese Lion Dance to loud drum beats; giving reason for red to be revered and augur protection.