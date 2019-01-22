Bonuses, benefits and boons

The official distributor of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in Malaysia is offering prosperity bonuses to kick-off the Chinese New Year 2019 celebrations. “Balik kampung” with peace of mind, style and comfort, plus great savings with these festive offers and promotions.
The award winning Mitsubishi Outlander comes with two years of free maintenance and five years unlimited KM warranty. Customers who book and register for a new Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0-litre (priced at RM137,888) and 2.4-litre (priced at RM152,888) will be entitled to a prosperity bonus of up to RM8,000!
Customers who book and register for a Mitsubishi Triton 18MY will receive prosperity bonuses of up to RM12,000! All Triton variants, except Triton Quest, come with a five-year warranty or 200,000km; the Triton Quest comes with a five-year warranty or 100,000km.
Add style to peace of mind when you drive home in the New Mitsubishi Triton 19MY. Bookings are open. Be one of the first 1,000 to book and receive an exclusive Thule Subterra luggage worth RM2,000. Book before Jan 20 online at: http://mitsubishi-motors.com.my/new-triton-booking/and stand to win a GoPro HERO7 Black.
Those with their eye on the Mitsubishi ASX Compact SUV 4WD (priced at RM133,336) or the 2WD (priced at RM118,866) are in for prosperity bonuses of up to RM8,000.
Additionally, Mitsubishi customers and loyal patrons who service their vehicles at MMM between Jan 15 and Feb 15 this year stand to win an iPhone XS (terms and conditions apply).
All prices quoted are on-the-road, without insurance (10% SST inclusive), for individual private owners only in Peninsular Malaysia and are not applicable in duty-free zones.
CNY prosperity bonuses are valid until Feb 28, 2019, while stocks last - terms and conditions apply.
Triton VGT Adventure X - RM129,270 - Prosperity bonus RM12,000
Triton VGT AT Premium - RM118,560 - Prosperity bonus RM12,000
Triton VGT AT GL - RM105,990 - Prosperity bonus RM12,000
Triton VGT MT - RM109,600 - Prosperity bonus RM11,000
Triton MT - RM95,610 - Prosperity bonus RM8,000
Triton Quest - RM78,890 - Prosperity bonus RM5,000