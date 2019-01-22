Bonuses, benefits and boons

The official distributor of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in Malaysia is offering prosperity bonuses to kick-off the Chinese New Year 2019 celebrations. “Balik kampung” with peace of mind, style and comfort, plus great savings with these festive offers and promotions.

The award winning Mitsubishi Outlander comes with two years of free maintenance and five years unlimited KM warranty. Customers who book and register for a new Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0-litre (priced at RM137,888) and 2.4-litre (priced at RM152,888) will be entitled to a prosperity bonus of up to RM8,000!

Customers who book and register for a Mitsubishi Triton 18MY will receive prosperity bonuses of up to RM12,000! All Triton variants, except Triton Quest, come with a five-year warranty or 200,000km; the Triton Quest comes with a five-year warranty or 100,000km. Add style to peace of mind when you drive home in the New Mitsubishi Triton 19MY. Bookings are open. Be one of the first 1,000 to book and receive an exclusive Thule Subterra luggage worth RM2,000. Book before Jan 20 online at: http://mitsubishi-motors.com.my/new-triton-booking/and stand to win a GoPro HERO7 Black.