Geometric splendour and radiance of Eid

CAPTURE the brilliance and beauty of the holy month of Ramadan depicted in an artistic display of geometric splendour at Avenue K. Until June 9, visitors can expect to be enthralled when eyes fall upon the gigantic star-shaped structures suspended from the Atrium top. Like a galaxy of luminous lights shining upon the festive marketplace below, these and more make for an almost surreal setting that embodies the “Radiance of Eid” theme.

Delight in the designs that draw inspiration from Islamic geometric shapes and patterns that brightly gleaming in bold, adorned by bouquets of beautiful tropical blooms. Then marvel at the sight of a dazzling centrestage that captivates with its lights, colour, and patterned frames of a geometric design mosaic floor, encircled by palm trees that exude a sense of the warmth and comfort of home.

Complementary to this magnificent backdrop are the pulsating vibes of a glorious celebration seen in the wide range of festive offerings. From all one’s wardrobe, accessories and makeup wants to decor, delicacy and foodfare needs - Avenue K provides a convenient one-stop Raya shopping venue.

Come and experience the Pasar Seloka that offers a lifestyle pop-up phenomenon that is bigger and better this year. Within this realm you’ll find intricate work of the local artisans, independent makers, and homegrown brands and products of quality and style, ready to bring you your best Aidilfitri celebration.

RECEIVE MORE FROM AVENUE K!

Shoppers can redeem a set of exclusive AK Raya packets (while stocks last) when they spend a minimum of RM250 (RM200 for AK Neighbours Card members) in a maximum of two receipts. Spend a minimum of RM500 across a maximum of two receipts and enjoy a “Buka Puasa” meal worth over RM100 on Avenue K. Participating dining outlets include Samba Brazilian Steakhouse, Juan Valdez Cafe, Nene Chicken, Baba Nyonya and Wrap ‘N Roll.

And for a rewarding “balik kampung” experience, Avenue K brings shoppers opportunities to win AK Raya Limited Edition Touch ‘n Go cards worth RM100. From May 10 to 27, participate in the Weekly Top Spender Contest and you could be one of the 30 lucky shoppers (10 winners per week) to receive this valuable and useful reward.

Stop, click and post and get a chance to bring home an exclusive Raya hamper worth RM200 courtesy of Pasar Seloka or Wondermilk. Just enter the Jom Selfie Instagram Contest and follow @avenuekmy to find out the details.

To make your shopping experience a joy and a breeze, take a Grab on your visits to Avenue K. Until June 9, simply type in the code AKRAYA19 to redeem your promo of RM10 off two Grab rides (valid for the first 1,000 rides).

When at Avenue K, bask in the radiance of Raya as you enjoy cherished moments experiencing great shopping, fabulous prizes, fantastic giveaways and memorable times with friends and loved ones.