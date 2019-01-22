Palatial splendour and floral bliss

Immerse yourself and be enraptured by the royal grandeur of a floral paradise when you step into Avenue K’s atrium this festive Chinese New Year. Like a spectacular imperial palace, this one is blossoming in wealth and

prosperity, ready to usher in the new Lunar year.

To the theme “Imperial Blossoms”, the atrium resembles a floral marketplace set in the magnificence of an imperial palace. Booths are crowned with stunningly elegant peonies while majestic bright red lanterns festooned with peony blooms cascade from the ceiling to create a waterfall of illuminating lights.

Climb the regal steps and arrive at a breathtaking sight to behold, quite like a Chinese imperial palace. Take in the wonder of a traditional study room teeming with oriental paintings, decorated with Chinese artifacts and ornamental works of art that represent the glorious period of an emperor’s reign.

As all senses delight in the splendour of the festive celebration, don’t forget to shop for essentials at the marketplace. From mouth-watering cookies to trendy apparel, fashion accessories and tableware; add a touch of festivity to your new year celebrations with the abundant choices of festive oriental offerings.

Get into the mood and indulge in a host of interesting cultural activities and artistic performances lined up to entertain both young and young-at-heart. Treat little ones to a series of Chinese New Year-themed workshops that are exciting, fun-filled and educational such as Chinese Rattle Drum-Making and Water Art Painting, plus the family-friendly Classical Folk Dance and Fusion Instrumental Musical events. Don’t miss Avenue K’s signature ceremony taking place on Feb 12, where mandarin oranges and money are released from the mouth of Lion Dance performers, all to usher in good fortune, happiness and longevity this new year.

Shopping will bear fruit as Avenue K prosperously rewards. Redeem a set of exclusive Avenue K Ang Pau packets for free with every RM288 and above spent (RM200 for AK Neighbours or HSBC Debit/Credit Card holders) across a maximum of two combined receipts.

Try your luck at the Prosperity Wheel of Fortune giving amazing prizes worth over RM60,000 in total. For a chance at this, spend a minimum of RM488 and above (RM388 for AK Neighbours or HSBC Debit/Credit Card holders) across a maximum of two combined receipts. You could walk away with a 4D/3N staycation at a Club Med resort in Cherating, Bali, Phuket or Kani Maldives, for two, or even “Dinner in the Sky”, and many more attractive prizes.

Social media is a must these days and Avenue K has an exciting Facebook contest called “Spot the Missing Zodiac” that gives additional chance to be rewarded. Visit Avenue K’s Facebook page to find out how five winners will take home Avenue K Cash Vouchers worth RM100 each. To ease the festive stress and lessen traffic woes, the first 1,000 Grab riders traveling to and from Avenue K will enjoy RM10 off two rides.

Avenue K also shared the festive spirit with 20 elderly citizens from Rumah Orang Tua Ampang. As part of the malls CSR effort, the senior guests were treated to shopping and a special performance by our very own Malaysian Teresa Teng who brought back fond memories with her rendition of classic Chinese songs. Ang pau were handed out by Avenue K deputy general manager Phang Sze Sze, followed by a delicious dinner at The Chicken Rice Shop.

Revel in the festivities at

Avenue K where activities, cultural experiences and prizes await.

For more information, visit www.avenuek.com.my or its Facebook page. Check out the special Valentine’s Day sweet treats.