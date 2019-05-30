Small things make a big difference

ANY man can father a child, but to be a dad is a lifetime commitment. Fathers have an influence on our lives which cannot be replaced by another. They also play an important role that helps shape us into the person we become.

It is fitting then that Father’s Day is celebrated around the world every year to pay tribute to the man who has made a huge impact on our life. On this special day, many children will invariably choose to take their fathers out for expensive meals and lavish them with gifts.

Although it is important to cherish your father for his love and commitment, pampering him with food and presents should not be the only way to show him your love and gratitude.

As our fathers age, the time we spend together and the moments shared will mean more to him than any expensive gift or grand gesture. Why not play a game of chess with him or make him his favourite home-cooked meal and see how the small things that you take for granted make a big difference to him?