First City University College’s Electronics and Computing graduate Christopher Leong Yew Chong’s fintech career perfectly illustrates the Industrial Revolution 4.0 phenomenon in Malaysia.

As the Chief Strategy Officer of Soft Space, a leading Fintech firm in the Asia-Pacific, he played a key role in introducing Fasstap, the world’s first PIN-based Tap-to-Phone payment solution. Furthermore, through a successful partnership with a group of Japanese investors, this payment solution is slated to be used at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Despite being at the forefront of the I.R 4.0 wave in Malaysia, Christopher Leong expressed his appreciation for his formative years spent at First City UC.

“My studies equipped me with the fundamentals and ability to solve pain points logically. I thank my lecturers for providing me with their guidance and wisdom”, he says.

For the past 30 years, First City University College (formerly known as KBU International College), through the Faculty of Engineering and Computing (FEC) has offered industry-relevant programmes (Foundation, Diploma, Bachelor Degree and Postgraduate) to meet the needs of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) job sector. This is in line with the government’s goal to increase the number of skilled workers from 18% to 35% by 2025 via its Industry4WRD policy.

Via the various Memoranda of Understanding signed with companies such as NEM and Iconix, engineering and computing students at First City UC enjoy access to up-to-date course materials and cutting edge equipment such as the IoT Development Kit, PCB Plotter, Lathe Machine, Milling Machine and many more.

The Foundation in Engineering, Science & Technology programme (FEST) hopes to build up capable graduates who in turn can contribute their engineering or computing expertise to the various businesses in Malaysia.

The one-year programme, offered by the Faculty of Engineering and Computing, educates students on the social and ethical implications in the respective fields. Starting from the second semester, students will be given the option of choosing the Engineering or Computing pathway which prepares them for their respective Bachelor Degree programme.

For those interested in jobs that involve Manufacturing, Factory Automation, Equipment and Machine Maintenance and Product Testing may choose to sign up for the Diploma in Mechatronics programme. Lasting 2 1/3 years, this programme will expose students to mechanical and electronic technical subjects such as Manufacturing Processes, Hydraulics and Pneumatics, Programmable Logic Controllers and Thermofluid Dynamics.

Those looking to enter the IT field should sign up for the Diploma in Information Technology programme. Over the course of two years, students will obtain skills in developing different types of applications, from stand-alone multimedia applications to mobile applications to internet-based systems.

Graduates can bank on their skills and knowledge acquired from the programme to land jobs in areas such as E-Commerce, Software Development, Web Programming and Database Administration.

On the other hand, the Diploma in Electronic Engineering programme will suit students aspiring to be an Engineering Technician, a Maintenance Technician or an Assistant Project Engineer in Electronics-related industries such as Semiconductor/ Integrated Circuit Fabrication, Communication Engineering and Manufacturing. The 2 1/3 years programme focuses on electronic modules such as Integrated Circuits Technology, Electronic Design Automation and Communication Engineering Systems.

Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering with Honour students will learn how to apply mathematical, scientific and engineering knowledge in solving complex engineering problems. They will also be able to comprehend engineering and management principles and practise them when working on a group project.

Meanwhile, the Bachelor of Electronic Engineering with Honour programme will acquaint students with concepts such as circuitry, control systems, signal processing and electronic system design. They will also learn to engage in independent lifelong learning so as to keep abreast with the current technological advancements.

Meanwhile, students looking for a way into the field of Information Technology or Computing may consider the Bachelor of Computer Science (Intelligent Systems) (Hons), Bachelor of Information Systems (Hons) in Business Management, Bachelor of Information Technology (Networking and Security) (Hons) or the Bachelor of Software Engineering (Hons) programmes.

All programmes are designed for a three-year period and will equip students with the fundamental knowledge and skills in Information and Communications Technology, Networking, Computing and Information Systems.

The Master of Software Engineering programme addresses the increasing importance of software development, especially when solving problems involving mobile, web and robotics. Graduates will be able to play an important role in fields such as Technology Leadership, Research and Development Management and Technology Entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, the Master of Engineering Management will interest engineering Bachelor Degree graduates who are interested in management level positions but seek to maintain their engineering foundation. To this end, students will be taught advanced engineering knowledge along with business and management skills necessary for supervising and communicating with a team during work projects.

Both programmes are offered at a 1-year (full-time) or 2-year (part-time) period).

Prospective Foundation and Diploma students should enrol quickly to enjoy a 50% incentive off their tuition fee. Students continuing on to their Bachelor Degree studies will enjoy a 15% Alumni Incentive! Meanwhile, First City UC Alumni who enrol in any of the Masters programme get 25% off tuition fee while others will enjoy a 10% reduction.

New students who sign up quickly will be entitled to a special registration fee waiver. First City UC also provides a variety of financial aid and scholarships. This include the First City Merit Scholarship, UEC Scholarship, Sports Scholarship, Sibling and Alumni Incentive among others.

In order to provide students with only the best teaching, learning and recreational experience, First City UC is equipped with state-of-the-art teaching and learning facilities besides the Library, Cafeteria, Student Lounge, IT Centre, Centre for Postgraduate Studies, Lecture and Seminar Rooms, Football Field, Indoor Sports Facilities, as well as an On-campus accommodation with en suite bathrooms.

