The best choice for a career in aviation technology

The impact of COVID-19 on the aviation industry was significantly felt by all. Air travel is the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic and had to overcome its unprecedented challenges which forced many aviation companies to develop downsizing policies. Today, with the air travel restrictions uplifted, aviation is seeing a drastic comeback. It has been forecasted by many that the overall trend will return to pre-pandemic days by the year 2025.

To cater for the high demand for manpower and to strengthen national capabilities in ensuring safe and efficient air travel, UniKL Malaysian Institute of Aviation Technology (UniKL-MIAT) is one of the best institutions in Malaysia and South East Asia which provides just that! UniKL-MIAT, the expert in not only technical but also management studies of aviation, is the first university in Malaysia that is approved by international and local aviation authorities.

By design, UniKL-MIAT “teaching factory” has two sites which are strategically located near Sepang and Subang airports. The ‘Teaching Factory’ concept that is used has become a value added to the institution in empowering technical and vocational education. This training approach by UniKL-MIAT brings the industry into university and has transformed our graduates to be industry ready.

The main cutting-edge professional programme offered here at UniKL- MIAT is the aircraft maintenance license programme. And to ensure the quality of all our programmes, UniKL-MIAT continuously ensures our programmes are approved and qualified under the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) as well as accredited by the Malaysian Qualification Agency (MQA) under the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE).

The programme outlines theoretical and practical segments that enhance the understanding of technical subjects in aircraft maintenance and is taught by qualified and approved instructors. Training provided at UniKL- MIAT requires students to learn and re-learn the latest available technologies to update and understand the current system of the new generation aircraft such as the 737NG and AW189. This is an advantage to students for their future after they complete the basic training and obtain the basic license by EASA and CAAM. The unique feature of UniKL-MIAT is that the training is offered on-site to enable students to be licensed aircraft engineers and prepare them to be “industry ready”.

With the expansion of networking and demand in the aviation industry, UniKL- MIAT and a few of its strategic partners have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to work together and ensure that the training is in full compliance. About 300-400 hours of training are conducted at the MRO or an approved Part-145 organisation for students to understand company policies and procedures, to perform tasks in an actual environment of a live and airworthy aircraft, and most importantly to perform these tasks from the initial training in-house under the supervision and surveillance of our approved and dedicated trainers. During the structured training at the MRO, they will also be supervised by an established licensed aircraft engineer that will oversee these sessions closely.

For more information, kindly contact Mr Abdullah Mohd Noor at 012-340 5259 or he can be reached at abdullahmdnoor@unikl.edu.my