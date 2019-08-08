Calling wanna-be Morinaga Chil-kid calendar models

MORINAGA Chil-kid, improved with a mild vanilla taste, less sugar and more oishi! is a formula that supports the growth and development of children. Fortified with GOS, AA, DHA, Nucleotides, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B6, Vitamin E and C, Taurine, Calcium, Iron, Zinc and Selenium, it is also halal-certified. The formula is produced using modern Japanese technology and stringent double-safety standards. It is also fully imported from a state-of-the-art plant in the Netherlands.

First-time users get to purchase a pack of Morinaga Chil-kid 700g at a special rate of RM20 (RCP RM55). To receive this offer, leave your details at www.oz-marketing.com/tpv

Purchase 8 boxes X 700g OR 6 tins X 900g of Morinaga Chil-kid in a single receipt and receive a free limited-edition thermal flask (while stocks last); there are two designs to choose from - Mori Chan and Tora.

From July 1 to August 15, 2019, consumers who purchase 4 boxes X 700g OR 2 tins X 900g of Morinaga Chil-kid in a single receipt, will be eligible to enter their one to four year-old child in the Morinaga Chil-kid “My Best Growing Buddy 365” Calendar Model Search contest. The theme this year is “Superhero”. Deadline for all entry submissions is 5pm on August 15, 2019.

The most outstanding 12 “models” will receive vouchers/tickets worth RM888 courtesy of Sunway Lost World Of Tambun, inclusive of a 2D/1N Sunway Lost World Of Tambun glamping voucher and single-entry theme park entrance tickets for two adults and two kids. Additionally, these 12 children will get a chance to be featured in the Morinaga Chil-kid Calendar 2020.

Visit http://tiny.cc/ MyGrowingBuddyEnglish for information, rules, regulations, terms and conditions. Photos of participants who make it to the qualifier round will be posted on Morinaga Milk Malaysia official Facebook page for public voting. Winners will be announced on August 29, 2019.