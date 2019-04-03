For the love of fried

Don’t we all love food that is fried? Who wouldn’t, if not for the guilt of gaining calories and fat from the oil that delivers the crisp and crunch. But now, everyone can delight in delectable and nutritious fried foods, happily, with the KHIND Multi Air Fryer Oven ARF9500.

The ARF9500 is an appliance that enables one to enjoy the goodness of healthy and tasty fried food, at the same time offers the capacity and functions of a mini oven. It combines the advantages of an oven and an air fryer for oil-less frying and baking. An all-round kitchen thingamajig - it can play the role of a toaster, dehydrator, oven and deep-fryer.

Through the use of high-speed air circulation technology that maximises air flow, heat is dispensed evenly, thus delivering food that is crispy on the outside and just right on the inside. With the extra-large 9.5L inner chamber capacity and two high-quality rust-free SUS304 stainless steel mesh frying baskets, one can fry more food at a time, reducing energy consumption and cooking time.

Additionally, the digital display with touch sensor control has six smart programmable pre-set functions to accommodate all one’s cooking desires. There’s also a large transparent “window” and an internal light that provides view of the contents, for better monitoring. These deliver convenience and prevent over-cooking.

Safety wise, the ARF9500 is fitted with an auto shutdown heater switch that protects one from getting burned or scalded when removing the basket from the air fryer oven.

Ideal for families celebrating the upcoming Hari Raya celebration, but even more convenient for the busy modern-day man or woman who appreciates not having to stand by the stove to get a home-cooked meal. Moreover, with the fasting month and festive celebration just around the corner, it’s a must-have and easy to ferry and use when you “balik kampung”.

Added benefits that come with purchase of the KHIND Multi Air Fryer Oven ARF9500 is a one-year warranty, a rotisserie basket and recipe book.

The product is available at major retail outlets. For more information, visit www.khind.com.my or call KL/Selangor 03-7839 2001), Penang (04-537 2803), Perak (05-541 7520), Malacca (06-281 5717), Johor (07-355 8991), Pahang (09-515 9711) or Kelantan (09-744 8900). Alternatively, online purchase can be made via www.khindonline.com