Get more with Morinaga Chil-kid Lucky Star Contest

THERE are less is more concepts and less is more attitudes, then there’s Morinaga Chil-kid’s less sugar, more oishi! - no less tastier, in fact, packed with nutrients that support child growth and development.

Morinaga Chil-kid has a mild vanilla taste and contains essential nutrients that include GOS, AA, DHA, Nucleotides, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B6, Vitamin E & C, Taurine, Calcium, Iron, Zinc and selenium. It is produced using modern Japanese technology and put through stringent double-safety standards, and imported directly from a state-of-the-art plant in the Netherlands. Morinaga Chil-kid is halal-certified and makes for a tasty and nutritious formula that provides wholesome sustenance.

Take up the offer from Morinaga Milk Malaysia where first-time users are entitled to purchase a pack of Morinaga Chil-kid 700g at just RM20 (RCP RM55) when they leave their details at www.oz-marketing.com/tpv

Additionally, take part in Morinaga Chil-kid Lucky Star Contest which runs until March 31, 2019. Follow these steps to participate:

STEP 1 - Purchase a minimum of TWO 900g tins OR FOUR 700g boxes of Morinaga Chil-kid between now and March 31, 2019 to receive ONE entry and a chance to win one prize.

STEP 2 - Snap a photo of the original receipt and WhatsApp it together with your name, IC number, and date of purchase [eg. Mori Chan, 901128145018, 01032019 (dd/mm/yy format)] to 017-383 3628.

Valid entries will be sent to Oriental Daily News, where the lucky draw will be conducted in the presence of representatives from Sun Media Corporation Sdn Bhd. Once winners are determined, an announcement will be posted on MorinagaMilkMalaysia Facebook on April 8, 2019.

CONTEST TERMS AND CONDITIONS

The contest is open to all residents of Malaysia above 18-years of age (as at March 1, 2019).

Employees and immediate family members of the organiser, including its affiliated and/or related companies, distributors, advertising and promotion agencies are not eligible to participate.

By participating, the organisers have the right to publish and/or use winners’ names and/or photographs for publicity, advertising and/or any other marketing purposes.

Winners may collect their prizes from the organiser’s office at OZ Marketing Sdn Bhd, Wisma OZ, No: 11-3, Jalan Kuchai Maju 5, Kuchai Entrepreneurs’ Park, Jalan Kuchai Lama, 58200, Kuala Lumpur OR WhatsApp a valid address to 017-383 3628 within seven days of the announcement of the winners, for their prize to be delivered.