More delicious, always nutritious

MORINAGA Chil-kid makes the perfect formula for children as it is made to support the growth and development of a child. It is fortified with essential nutrients such as GOS, AA, DHA, Nucleotides, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B6, Vitamins E and C, Taurine, Calcium, Iron, Zinc and Selenium.

The formula is also more oishi! As it has been improved and offers a mild vanilla taste and contains less sugar.

Morinaga Chil-kid is produced from a state-of-the-art plant in the Netherlands. It also goes through a stringent, double-safety process using modern Japanese technology. The formula is fully imported and certified halal.

This month of Ramadhan and upcoming Hari Raya, with parents busy in preparation for the religious celebration, Morinaga Chil-kid comes in handy, especially in providing nourishment where children’s meals are delayed, for example. Moreover, Morinaga Milk Malaysia has an offer for first-time users who can purchase a pack of Morinaga Chil-kid 700g at just RM20 (RCP RM55). To receive this trial offer, leave your details at www.oz-marketing.com/tpv

Visit the Morinaga official online store at www.mori2u.com or follow updates on Facebook @MorinagaMilkMalaysia / KeluargaMorinagaMalaysia.