Start a healthier lifestyle with Khind’s multi-cooker

WITH a hectic lifestyle and high obesity rates among Malaysians, especially children, there is certainly a need for families to cut down on calorie intakes and explore healthier food options in terms of home cooked meals which do not require extensive preparation.

Preparing meals for the whole family can be quite challenging with every family member having their own preference, which naturally leads to families opting to order food or eat out. However outside food tends to have more sodium, calories, saturated fat and cholesterol than home cooked dishes.

With the Khind Multi Cooker MC388, you can now prepare healthier home cooked dishes for the whole family in a more convenient way.

The Khind Multi Cooker MC388 is a 8-in-1 multi cooker that can be used for hotpot, steam, stir fry, deep fry, BBQ fry, stew, braise or boil with adjustable temperature control of up to 230°C.

Feature wise it is packaged as a rust-free stainless steel SUS304 hotpot, and steamer with a non-stick frying pan. The multi cooker comes with ergonomic handle for easy grip and lifting. The product also comes with a one-year warranty.

Using the pot for steaming rice, tofu or vegetables makes it easy to prepare a healthy meal. Additionally, the multi cooker also takes the task out of multi-tasking; while using it as a hotpot for steamboat meals, you can also steam food simultaneously.

With the non-stick frying pan feature, you can cook food with little oil or no oil at all such as grilled chicken, this makes for a healthy meal that’s easy to prepare.

The Khind Multi Cooker MC388 can be purchased at major retail outlets or online via www.khindonline.com. For more information, log on to www.khind.com.my or call Khind’s customer careline at 1800-88-0032.