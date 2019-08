A NISSAN Serena MPV and lots of Pensonic products are waiting to be yours when you participate in the “Anak Malaysia Masak Bersama Pensonic” 2019 campaign.

Excitement is building up with the RM200,000 worth of prizes to be won, the fun cooking classes at selected locations throughout the nation, contests on Facebook, and the new season of the Pensonic cooking programme.

This season’s series will be even more fascinating considering the theme “Anak Malaysia”. The show will feature Dato’ Chef Haji Ismail along with 11 celebrities namely Adeline Tsen, JC Chee, Ernie Zakri, Izzue Islam, Thanuja Ananthan, Bella Astillah, Fizo Omar, Diana Daniele, Sweet Qismina, Ryzal Jaafar and Afifah Nasir.

Be in the running to win one or some of the fabulous prizes, including the MPV when you watch the eight-episode series Anak Malaysia Masak Bersama Pensonic aired on Mondays at 6pm on TV3 from August 12. To win that spiffy-looking vehicle, just buy any Pensonic product worth RM50 or more in a single receipt during the campaign period, between July 15 to October 15, 2019. Like and Share Pensonic Facebook and contest poster (but remember to change your setting to Public first).

After watching each episode of “Anak Malaysia Masak Bersama Pensonic”, get onto Pensonic Facebook and answer a simple question under its “Buy, Watch & Win Contest”. PM photos of your purchase receipt, properly filled-up warranty card, personal details and the answer to the contest question.

Participants who follow Pensonic Facebook will have access to the latest contest updates, including the “Buy, Watch & Win” questions, which will be posted on Pensonic Facebook page after each of the eight episodes. Information on the weekly contests will be mentioned in the contest poster, along with the question of the week. Three prizes are up for grabs each week.

Consumers who join the weekly “Buy, Watch & Win” contests, irrespective if they win or not, and fulfil contest requirements, have the opportunity to join the Pensonic Facebook Live Grand Final Lucky Draw, which takes place in November 2019. They stand to win a Nissan Serena worth more than RM131,000 and other prizes such as a Smart Robot Vacuum, a 2.0HP air-conditioner, an 8.5KG washing machine, a 43” LED TV, and more. Apparently, last year, the winner of a brand new Nissan X-Trail just bought a gas cooker!

Those interested in participating in the “Riang Ria Memasak Bersama Dato’ Chef Ismail” Cooking Class for next year can follow Pensonic Facebook for information. Places are limited, so act fast! To recap, here are easy steps to follow to be in the running to win that MPV and Pensonic products.

Step 1 - Buy Pensonic products worth RM50.00 and above in a single receipt during the campaign period from July 15 to October 15, 2019.

Step 2 - ‘Like’ and ‘Share’ Pensonic Facebook and its contest poster, but before that, remember to change your privacy setting to Public.

Step 3 - Watch the Anak Malaysia Masak Bersama Pensonic show on TV3.

Step 4 - PM to Pensonic Facebook - photo of your receipt, properly filled-up warranty card, your personal details and your answer to the contest question.

“As a tribute to our rich local culture, we have launched an elegant new series with traditional geometric design called Pensonic Batik Series. Pensonic is a local company, therefore we support our local culture. We hope you furnish your kitchen with Pensonic Batik Series as this helps our younger generation to become aware of our rich, local heritage. You will see the beautiful Pensonic Batik Series in our Anak Malaysia Masak Bersama Pensonic show too”, said Pensonic Group executive director Nelson Chew.

Visit Pensonic Malaysia Facebook page or its website http://pensonic.com/ or call the Pensonic Careline at 1-800-881-770 for more information.