Get a free blanket from Morinaga

MORINAGA Milk Malaysia is giving away free blankets to customers who purchase four boxes of 700g or three tins of 900g Morinaga Chil-kid in a single receipt.

The Mori Chan and Tora blankets are available in yellow and brown, while stocks last. The promotion is available from October onwards.

Morinaga Chil-kid is improved with a mild vanilla taste and less sugar, making the formula more oishi! Morinaga Chil-kid’s formula has a balanced supply of nutrients for supporting a child’s growth and development.

The formula also contains essential nutrients such as GOS, AA, DHA, Nucleotides, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B6, Vitamin E & C, Taurine, Calcium, Iron, Zinc and Selenium.

Morinaga Chil-kid is produced and fully imported from a state-of-the-art plant in Netherlands using modern Japanese technology and stringent double-safety standards. The product is also halal certified.

Morinaga Milk Malaysia is offering a special price for first time users to purchase a pack of Morinaga Chil-kid 700g at RM20 only. To be eligible for the trial pack, leave your details at www.oz-marketing.com/tpv.

Remember to follow Morinaga on Facebook @MorinagaMilkMalaysia or KeluargaMorinagaMalaysia for more information on products and promotions or visit the Morinaga official online store at www.mori2u.com.