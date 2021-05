REMEMBER the days when you thought only a cafe barista could produce that perfect cup of your favourite coffee? Thanks to the latest technology breakthroughs in NESCAFE Dolce Gusto Genio S Range machines, you can now conveniently enjoy a wide variety of cafe-style coffees in the comfort of your home and at just a fraction of the café price.

The Genio S Touch and Genio S Plus (pix) machines let users effortlessly personalise their coffee to perfection with the touch of a button ... so making your favourite coffee is now so easy! The machines are compatible with both NESCAFE Dolce Gusto and STARBUCKS at Home coffee capsules, offering plenty of choices ranging from black to white coffee cups, as well as a selection of chocolaty drinks. Allowing you to conveniently get your favourite coffee fix in less than a minute.

The Genio S range combines function, convenience and affordability into one sleekly-designed, light-weight machine that can complement any space at home. It also comes in different colours and finishing to accommodate your taste and interior decor; one can choose Genio S Touch in stylish metallic silver or Genio S Plus in black or red.

It is now time to awaken your inner barista!

Each NESCAFE Dolce Gusto Genio S machine comes with three new exciting features. The innovative Espresso Boost Technology increases coffee intensity for a stronger coffee kick. From room-temperature to extra hot, you can also customise your cup temperature to your personal preference by using the Temperature Selection Function and enjoy your favourite cup of cafe-style coffee as you like it immediately!

The automatic NESCAFE Dolce Gusto Genio S Touch also has a full-on touch screen function. Meanwhile, the Genio S Plus is equipped with an intuitive LED control ring that controls water level to make the perfect beverage every time.

The Genio S Touch is priced at RM669, while the Genio S Plus is priced at RM599.