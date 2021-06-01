Speedster star

SONS often follow in a father’s footsteps. For Mitchell Cheah, his dad blazed a trail on wheels. The rising motorsports star debuted on the go-kart circuit at the age of 11, with the support of his father, Anthony.

It all began as a hobby, said the 23-year-old speedster. Cheah senior also races for fun.

Mitchell’s passion led him to his first international competition at 15. He placed 19th in the Euromax Round Karting Championship in Geck, Belgium.

Later the same year, he represented Malaysia at the Rotax Max World Finals in New Orleans, US, and won.

As he matured, so did his taste for speed and his thirst for challenge. At 17, Mitchell began to race both carts and cars.

Between 2015 and 2016, Mitchell joined his first single-seater race in Formula Renault held in China, won three local touring car races in a saloon car, and came in as first runner-up in his first Sepang 1000km Endurance Race in a privateer team.

To put that into perspective, the North-South Expressway which connects Bukit Kayu Hitam in Kedah and Johor Baru in Johor is only 772km long.

In 2017, Mitchell transitioned to touring cars. These are heavily modified road-going models.

His vehicle would bring home the National Driver of the Year title at the Shell SIC Motorsports Association of Malaysia Awards 2017.

The event was organised by Sepang International Circuit (SIC).