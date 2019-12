UNLOCK your potential for beautiful skin with MF3 BLUECELL Extracts AF2. This revolutionary formula is a 3-in-1 face moisturiser serum gel, eye gel and neck gel. This simplicity is borne through the regenerative powers from the deep blue combined with Oxygenin.

This innovative blend of liquid oxygen and marine and botanical plants extracts is the secret behind BLUECELL Extracts AF2’s ability to saturate the skin cells with moisture, and boost the skin’s natural radiance and resilience against photo-ageing and environmental stress.

Does your skin feel dry, and dull with more visible fine lines and wrinkles? Those are the signs of skin lacking in moisture and also due to ageing which occurs over time or is accelerated by sunlight exposure and unhealthy lifestyle factors.

If you notice your skin is itchy, feels scaly, and shows redness or blisters, then you may have skin inflammation. That’s the result of your body’s immune system reacting to certain triggers such as allergies, infections and diseases.

BLUECELL Extracts AF2 is an innovation arising from our Skin Health Cosmeceutical Science partners in Germany and the United States, who are winners of the prestigious 2001 Crystal Award.

This cellular moisturising serum gel dissolves deep into the skin where it works its wonders from within. It delivers oxygen and nutrients to the skin cells, and provides ample skin hydration. This helps to accelerate wound healing, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and support elastin and collagen production and maintenance.

The long-lasting hydration makes for healthy and supple skin. BLUECELL Extracts AF2 soothes and nourishes the skin as part of its daily moisturising and repair activity. It combines the rich cellular nutrients of blue plants, marine DNA elements and several other bioactive botanical extracts and essential lipids for rejuvenation of the face, eye and neck.

This article is brought to you by NXG Global Sdn Bhd. For more information, call 017-802 9133 or email: sales@mf3.com.my.

Bluecell Extracts AF2 (NOT171104518K)