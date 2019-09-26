Effective and lasting dry skin solution

WHEN it comes to dry skin, we typically look for creams or lotions to supply our skin with much-needed hydration. Only, it often seems like our skin never stays hydrated for long especially when we are in an air-conditioned room. The reason is creams and lotions contain 60% to 70% water, and it evaporates when it comes in contact with skin. This is also why it necessitates a generous amount of lotion or cream to actually moisturise the skin and relieve dryness.

Before creams and lotions, oils were commonly used to moisturise skin. The practice changed about a hundred years ago when an emulsifier was created that could combine oil and water to make cream. Preferred for its white colour and non-greasy texture, creams became the favourite solution without many people realising that it had not much benefit for dry skin.

For years, the company behind Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, a well-known remedy for treating scars and stretch marks that has been in the market for the last 30 years, have been working hard on a dry skin solution that would solve the short-term effects of lotions and creams in favour of a long-term oil-based solution.

“The idea was based on simple logic. If you remember this science experiment in school where you have two beakers of water and you add oil into one beaker and leave them overnight. The next day, you find that the water in the beaker with the oil remained the same quantity whereas the quantity of the water without the oil has receded with evaporation.

“The same applies to our skin, which has a natural layer of oil on its surface. When you have dry skin, the layer of oil is deficient and needs to be supplemented,” explains Low Hooi Wan, Nuvanta Sdn Bhd business unit manager.

Following extended research and innovation, Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel was created. A first of its kind, Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel looks like a gel – made possible using pioneering technology – but acts like an oil.

The special gel form doesn’t leave a greasy layer and completely absorbs into the skin compared to conventional oil. In fact, it leaves a similar effect on the skin as it would after applying a cream or lotion. It contains plant oils namely chamomile, calendula, rosemary and lavender, vitamins A & E, hyaluronic acid, urea, lanolin, shea butter, other moisturising agents and 3% water.

“The ingredients in Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel are 100% active. Every ingredient has a function on dry skin unlike most creams and lotions in the market. For example, it only contains 3% of water, which is all that is needed to activate some of the ingredients called humectants like hyaluronic acid and urea. So every ingredient has a purpose,” shares Low.

Made in South Africa, Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel works in two ways – it hydrates and provides a protective barrier for the skin against moisture loss and also repairs, thanks to Vitamins A & E and the plant oils. Based on clinical studies on Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel, after two days of use, 82% of participants found immediate improvement on their dry skin and after two weeks, 100% found that it improved their dry skin.

Meanwhile, a survey in Malaysia found that 98% of testers said it immediately moisturised their skin and 94% found that it was the best product they’ve tried.

The beauty of Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel is that you only need a little to moisturise your skin. A small amount gathered with a finger can provide good coverage for your arm. “It also depends on how dry your skin is. If it is quite dry, you may need to apply more but it is still substantially lesser than using a cream and lotion,” explains Low. To apply, simply massage it into your skin after shower.

Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel is suitable for those with oily or sensitive skin. It is a non-comedogenic product, so it doesn’t clog your pores and is beneficial to help relieve dry, itchy and flaky skin, and even for cracked heels.

Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel comes in three sizes including a convenient travel size tub and is available at all pharmacies nationwide, priced at RM19.90 (50ml), RM34.95 (100ml) and RM58.25 (200ml).