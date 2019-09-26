Pain relief for osteoarthritis

LIM, 53, enjoys going jogging daily and with his family during the weekends. The routine has been the same for many years because he believes that exercise keeps him healthy. During the past year however, his jogging routine has been disrupted due to knee pain, especially during exercise or after prolonged walking.

What has happened?

Lim is experiencing degeneration of the joints and inflammation faced by the ageing population. This condition is called osteoarthritis or OA in short. It is the most common form of arthritis, affecting millions of people. It occurs when the cartilage between the bones gradually wears away. This causes swelling, warmth, and creaking of the affected joints. OA can be treated with – surgery, supplements and herbal remedies.

Inflammation – the main culprit for joint pain and damage

Inflammation is the main cause of joint damage, leading to joint pain and dysfunction. Most pain killers (NSAID) work in suppressing the inflammation process at the joint, thus allowing the joints to heal and repair naturally. However, NSAIDs are also reported to display various side effects, from inducing gastric pain to serious problems like increasing the risk of heart disease and kidney problems.

Does Glucosamine work?

Quite often patients will start following the Glucosamine and Chondroitin treatment course in the long journey of combating joint pain. Glucosamine is one of the most common ingredients for osteoarthritis with research on the topic dating back to the 1960’s.

Glucosamine and Chondroitin have been used as the standard health supplement “treatment”, widely recommended by health professionals to alleviate joint pain and discomfort. Glucosamine is a natural amino sugar produced by the body to form cartilage. It is also a dietary supplement marketed as an alternative treatment for osteoarthritis in many countries.

Why is Glucosamine (and Chondroitin) not working for you?

Many patients have found Glucosamine and Chondroitin to be ineffective due to two reasons:

1.Large dosage – three to four huge tablets daily.

2.Slow action – eight weeks of compliance before the onset of action.

Dosage compliance is the biggest challenge to the effectiveness of Glucosamine and Chondroitin. The clinical dosage used for Glucosamine and Chondroitin is high, about 1500mg of Glucosamine and 1200mg of Chondroitin daily, which translates to three or four tablets daily.

Slow onset of action, which requires about eight weeks to see some results is often perceived as a treatment failure. People with joint pain are impatient and expect quick relief, so they can resume their normal activities. Therefore, before the eight weeks, many would have switched from one Glucosamine and Chondroitin to another, hoping to get better results and faster relief.

It’s time to step up to a better joint formula!

With new advance bio-technology and nutrition research, researchers have discovered newer forms of ingredients to help ease joint pain – a small dose, taken once a day which works fast – Undenatured Type-II Collagen

This unique patented ingredient is derived from chicken sternum cartilage. At 40mg, one dosage daily, it works three times better than Glucosamine and Chondroitin in reducing joint pain, as well as improving joint health, flexibility and mobility.

Undenatured Type-II Collagen –osteoarthritis clinical trial outcome

In a multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study, a total of 186 subjects with osteoarthritis of the knee took either 40mg of undenatured type-II collagen, a combination of 1500mg of Glucosamine and 1200mg of Chondroitin or placebo for 180 days.

Undenatured Type-II Collagen significantly improved joint functions, mobility and flexibility compared to placebo using three different assessment tools – WOMAC, VAS and Lequesne functional index.

Undenatured Type-II Collagen significantly reduced overall WOMAC score at 180 days, compared to placebo, Glucosamine and Chondroitin, meaning Undenatured Type-II Collagen works better in improving joint functions and movements.

In conclusion, Undenatured Type-II Collagen is a new found, patented natural ingredient that provides a convenient once a day dose and works faster to provide pain relief and joint improvement in 60 days.

It is also important to note that Undenatured Type-II Collagen has other advantages compared to Glucosamine and Chondroitin, as it does not contain shell fish and is safe for diabetic patients.

Undenatured Type-II Collagen works three times better than Glucosamine and Chondroitin without side effects. Its main function is to control and reduce the abnormal immune response of the body at the joints that causes inflammation and damage of joint cartilage. It helps to reduce the destructive inflammation processes and accelerate the repair processes, to help rebuild joints fast and as naturally as possible.

Benefits of Undenatured Type-II Collagen:

▶ 40mg small capsule – easy

to swallow.

▶ Once a day dosage – easy to comply.

▶ Works faster – fast relief within

a month.

▶ No shellfish content – safe for people allergic to seafood.

▶ Suitable for diabetics – doesn’t affect blood sugar control.

