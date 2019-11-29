Rejuvenating wonders of vegetal placenta

DID you know that there is a scientifically-tested plant substitute to animal placenta extracts?

MF3 VP Softgels Advanced Formula is a breakthrough in this botanical innovation. This daily nutritional supplement is packed with quality grade phyto-cellular extracts.

The vegetal placenta extracts from the plant bud has been found to be as good as mammal placenta extracts at rejuvenating the body. They are procured using Cold Pro Proteolytic Enzyme Technology – a proprietary cell isolation and extraction technology. This no-heat processing helps to retain the therapeutic potential of the placenta and its cellular materials.

The extracts are further fortified with eight plant-based ingredients with excellent antioxidant effect.

The high antioxidative combination encapsulated in the VP Softgels AF, which includes Vitamin C, and Coenzyme Q10 results in stronger health promoting effect.

The softgel capsule shell is also derived from plants. Its special double-enteric coating is strengthened with MF3’s technology to deliver the bio-active ingredients to the small intestine ensuring optimal absorption for maximum rejuvenation.

The VP Softgels AF is clinically tested to have zero traces of animal or synthetic derivatives, making it vegetarian-friendly.

MF3 began its proud history in Switzerland. The VP Softgels AF, alongside its ovine-based alternative PE Softgels AF, became one of the forerunners of placenta supplements in the market and captured worldwide fans for their high quality results. It is now one of the world's largest provider of placental extracts.

MF3 has many certificates of recognition and accreditation from authorities worldwide, reflecting its commitment in assuring high quality and safety in all products. It also received a number of international awards recognising the company’s constant innovation and quality assurance.

MF3’s hallmark tradition of development and innovation is reflected in its role in the global supplement industry in over two decades, delivering trust and life changing rejuvenation to users worldwide.

This is a supplement product advertisement.

KKLIU 1220/2019