Healthy aging: The way to good joints

TO maintain healthy joints, we must watch our weight. The heavier one is, the more burden it is on his joints to support his weight, notably in the knees, hips and back. Research shows that for every pound gained, a person puts four times more stress on their knees, which encourages wear and tear. It also increases the rate of inflammation on the joints, leading to arthritic problems.

While exercise is recommended to lose the excess weight and relieve the pressure on the joints, it has its risk. One of the most effective exercises to shed weight is cardio but it is likely to further aggravate already damaged joints. Therein lies the dilemma, how do we lose the weight when exercise causes further injury to the damaged joint(s)?

The answer is to protect and repair the already damaged joint(s) before attempting exercise.

Protect and repair

UC-II is a patented form of collagen with undenatured (native) type 2 collagen for joint health support. Only a small amount –40mg–daily, can stop inflammatory damages, repair joint cartilage and improve joint functions and health. UC-II works to improve functions of injured knees and prevents excessive deterioration of articular cartilage by:

1. Stopping inflammation by modulating and reducing the abnormal immune response at the joints that causes inflammation and damages of joint tissues and cartilage.

Thus also allowing accelerated repair

and rebuild processes of the joints.

2. Reducing joint pain and diminished joint mobility.

3. Providing nutrients required for cartilage repair and maintenance. As collagen is the most prevalent component of the solid phase of articular cartilage, supplementing it is key to preventing damage to the articular cartilage over time and to support the healing process following the onset of osteoarthritis.

More effective

A study published in Nutrition Journal found that UC-II is more effective at improving symptoms of osteoarthritis than a placebo or glucosamine hydrochloride plus chondroitin sulfate. The multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study on patients with moderate to severe osteoarthritis in one or both knees found that:

▶ UC-II works better in improving joint function and movement, a 39% increase in physical functions and 40% reduction in stiffness at 180 days, compared to placebo and glucosamine (and chondroitin).

▶ UC-II also resulted in 41% reduction in pain compared to placebo and glucosamine (and chondroitin), meaning UC-II works better in relieving joint pain.

Taken once a day, UC-II is proven to work three times faster (as early as one month) and better than the conventional glucosamine and chondroitin in reducing joint pain, as well as improving joint health, flexibility and mobility. Derived from natural source –chicken sternum cartilage– it is suitable for diabetics and those with seafood allergies.

This information is brought to you by Cambert (M) Sdn. Bhd. For details, call 1300-88-1712.