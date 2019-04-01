Tackling GERD naturally

MICHAEL WONG, 55, has been suffering from heartburn for about a year now. Late one evening, Michael thought he was having a heart attack when he felt a tightness in his chest. His wife rushed him to the hospital where doctors confirmed it wasn’t a heart attack but a chronic form of acid reflux known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). He was prescribed acid-blocking pills to help relieve the symptoms and now finds he can’t live comfortably without them.

Heartburn and GERD

Heartburn, known locally as “pedih ulu hati” or a “sour tummy” is a condition where acidic stomach contents rises back up into the esophagus, causing pain in the chest area. It occurs because the sphincter muscle, which lies between the oesophagus and stomach weakens, allowing acid to escape from the stomach and up the throat. Chronic heartburn can lead to a condition called GERD, which happens when there is continuous damage to the esophagus lining by the stomach acid. While the common treatment is to control or suppress acid production using proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), long-term use is not recommended due to serious side effects.

Alternative therapy

The conifer green needle complex known as Bioeffective A is the result of an extensive botanical research programme spanning more than 80 years. A recent study published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine 2016, showed that patients treated with Bioeffective A experienced a 92% improvement in dyspeptic symptoms (GERD), including improvement of symptoms such as gastritis, gas and bowel disorders. Additionally, Bioeffective A’s anti-inflammatory actions have also resulted in patients experiencing normalisation of stomach functionality as well as reduction in pre-cancerous lesions.

Unlike drugs which address the symptoms of the condition, Bioeffective A is a healing agent. It works at the root of damaged or weakened oesophageal valves, a key defect in patients with GERD.

Sweet relief

Michael was getting tired of taking drugs all the time and came across Bioeffective A online. Although his symptoms did not disappear over night, he gradually felt better after several weeks and even slept better as he was no longer disturbed by the acid rising up when he was lying down.

This article is brought to you by Nuvanta Sdn. Bhd. For more information, please call 1300 88 1712 or email pharmacist@nuvanta.com.