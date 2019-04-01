Brain matters

Everyone has had days when they walk into a room only to completely forget what they were there for, or when they suddenly lose their train of thought, mid-conversation.

As we age, the connection between our brain cells weaken and don’t communicate as effectively with each other as it once did, affecting our cognitive ability. According to researchers at UCLA, one in seven adults under the age of 40 reports of forgetfulness due to poor short-term memory. They also found a 3.6% decline in mental reasoning in women and men aged 45-49.



The ageing brain

The brain ageing process begins as early as our 20s. We begin losing neurons – the cells that make up the brain and nervous system between ages 20 and 60. In our 60s, the rate of neural loss increases and our brain literally begins to shrink. By 90, most people have lost an average of 11% of their brain mass.

With ageing, there is a gradual decline in cognitive ability, which can lead to difficulty in:

▶ Learning something new: Committing new information to memory can take longer.

▶ Multitasking: Slow down in information processing can make planning parallel tasks more difficult.

▶ Recalling names and numbers: Strategic memory that helps with remembering names and numbers begin to decline at age 20.

▶ Remembering appointments: Without cues to recall information, appointments can be put safely in storage and then not accessed unless the memory is jogged.

▶ Focusing: Having difficulties in focusing on things for long hours.

▶ Maintaining an active and alert brain for a long period: The brain is often exhausted, hampering productivity and overall cognitive function.

Modern world assault

In this fast paced and competitive modern world, our brains are busier than ever. Working overtime, staying up late and multitasking has become a norm. A long-term study of British civil servants revealed that the overuse of our brain may hasten age-related decline in memory and thinking skills, This may explain why more people in their 20s are now experiencing slight memory lapses compared to before.

With the generally longer life spans of people today, it is vital more than ever that our brains stay sharp so we can live independently and enjoy good quality of life into our 80s.

Re-energising with SAM-e

SAM-e, also known as S-adenosyl-L Methionine, is a natural molecule produced in the body. It is an important component that facilitates the unique but very natural process in the body called “Methylation”. This critical process is involved in more than 100 biochemical pathways in the human body such as synthesising hormones, enzymes and other protein chemicals such as the neurotransmitters in the brain, etc.

In the brain, SAM-e acts as good quality “fuel” and is involved in critical processes to:

▶ generate energy,

▶ improve brain nerves communication and

▶ protect brain cells from damage.

However, just like other good substances in the body, the level of SAM-e declines as one ages or due to lack of protein intake, reduction in gastrointestinal functions and accumulation of high toxins.

Natural and effective brain nourishment

While SAM-e is labile and degrades rapidly at room temperature, Gnosis, an Italian pharmaceutical company, has managed to develop a commercially stable SAM-e.

Called Adonat, it is produced through extraction of selected highly productive yeasts, using a patented fermentation technology, which generates a superior quality of SAM-e. Adonat contains the highest potency of active SAM-e, which allows it to deliver maximum health benefits, supported by more than 83 human clinical trials worldwide.

Apart from its invaluable and unique benefits on the brain, SAM-e by Adonat has also shown numerous positive clinical outcomes for liver health, lung health, bone health, skin health and even certain types of cancers.

