All-natural joint pain relief

For the last two years, Elsie Tan’s life has been taken over by persistent pain, debilitating stiffness and sleepless nights. With her days essentially dominated by joint pain, life has been centered on juggling gradual and long-term treatments like glucosamine and short-term relief - between ointment and painkillers. Although she is aware that painkillers only masks the pain and doesn’t want to be dependent on them, she has no other choice when she is desperate for relief from the excruciating pain and stiffness.

According to Arthritis Research UK 2017, 78% of patients with arthritis suffer from joint pain on most days. So, it is not surprising that many turn to painkillers such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to nurse the pain and claim some part of their normal life back. The problem with long-term NSAIDs use is increased risk of heart attack, stroke and gastrointestinal bleeding. What is lesser known is that these drugs have been shown to accelerate the progression of osteoarthritis of the knee and hip. According to the Journal of Prolotherapy 2010, more patients using NSAIDs have been found to require joint replacement compared to patients who do not use them.

In 2006, the Osteoarthritis Research Society International (OARSI) advised against long-term use of NSAIDs to treat osteoarthritis based on potential health risk. It was a huge blow to patients suffering from joint pain and their often dire need for pain relief.

Now, there is hope of a herbal alternative of painkillers. Called Lanconone, the herbal formulation comprises of seven authenticated Ayurvedic herbs. It has been studied and measured against NSAID painkiller ibuprofen and was found to provide joint pain relief quickly and as effectively as the latter.

What’s unique about Lanconone is that it contain precise ratios of select parts of the plants that exhibits pain-relieving, anti-inflammatory and joint healing benefits. Besides pain relief, it has also been shown to support joint recovery namely improvement in joint mobility and functionality after three months of treatment.

To be effective, the right dose of Lanconone must be taken. That is two capsules twice a day to stablise the pain and inflammation. Based on its unique actions, Lanconone can be taken with other joint formulas. It is also suitable for those who are allergic to NSAIDs or vegetarians.

After a pharmacist recommended Lanconone to Elsie, she started on a dose of two capsules twice daily. Although the joint pain did not disappear totally in an instant, she noticed the stiffness had reduced significantly after a few days. Over the next few weeks, she could once again do simple movements that people often take for granted like walk up and down the stairs and even squat down and get up again.

This article is brought to you by Nuvanta Sdn. Bhd. For more information, call 1300 88 1712 or e-mail: pharmacist@nuvanta.com