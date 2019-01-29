Workforce preferences

A global survey conducted by Randstad Workmonitor in Q2 of 2018 shared information about sentiments and trends of Asians in the job market. The survey involved 400 interviews. Below are interesting insights gleaned from the survey.

* 80% of employees in Malaysia prefer to work with an older manager.

* 82% of respondents in Asia would rather work with an older manager.

* 86% of employees around the world prefer to work in a multi-generational team (made up of co-workers with a decade or more difference in age) believing an age-diverse team can help promote innovation.

* An age-diverse workforce is deemed challenging considering the notion of respect in Asian culture where managers tend to treat colleagues differently, based on their age. Leaders may also feel overpowered by an experienced and mature co-worker as compared to a younger executive who may request for more autonomy at work.

* Asians are more concerned about meeting immediate deadlines than long-term goals - 71% respondents prioritise their daily tasks as compared to achieving future goals.

* 31% of global respondents felt it was difficult to communicate with co-workers not from their generation or in their age group. In Malaysia, 47% of respondents were of the same mind.

Randstad Malaysia country manager Ryan Carroll had this to say: “A great leader is not necessarily someone who has worked in the industry or a company for a long period of time, but more importantly, is an individual who has great decision-making capabilities and confidence in managing a team of different personalities, under extreme pressure.

“While a mature worker may be someone who is wise and makes calculated decisions, a younger manager could introduce newer and more innovative ways to achieve project milestones. Companies that want to stay at the forefront are encouraged to invest in identifying and developing tomorrow’s leaders who are competent and eager to learn - regardless of age.”