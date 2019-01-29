‘World Class Study in London’ exhibition in KL

Four of London’s leading higher education institutions - Imperial College London, King’s College London, SOAS University of London and University College London - will be holding an exhibition in Kuala Lumpur. Academics and alumni representing these education establishments will be on hand to assist on any inquiry about study opportunities across Undergraduate, Master’s and Postgraduate academic levels.

Students and parents are invited to its World Class Study in London annual exhibition taking place on February 16, from 10am to 6pm, at Hilton Kuala Lumpur. Admission is free but registration is required at wcsilmalaysia2019.eventbrite.co.uk

There will be presentations by academics on specific subjects like engineering, law, health sciences & management, as well as talks on how to prepare personal statements and process applications through UCAS.

Students considering reading science, engineering, medicine or business should consider an education with Imperial College London It is ranked third in Europe and ninth in the world according to The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2019. Location-wise, the institution offers academic excellence and career connections - being situated in the global city of London. Imperial was also ranked UK’s most international university by Times last year, due to its strong global connections with approximately 18,400 students from over 130 different countries.

A point to highlight is the Faculty of Engineering which supports teaching and research across the full range of engineering disciplines - aeronautics, Bioengineering, Chemical, Civil and Environmental, Computing, Design Engineering, Earth Science, Electrical and Electronic, Materials and Mechanical For more information, visit www.imperial.ac.uk

Founded by King George IV and the Duke of Wellington in 1829 - King’s College London is ranked among the top 10 in the UK according to QS World Rankings 2019. The first-rate education institution is home to over 29,000 students from 150 countries. With over 1,540 Malaysian alumni and close to 300 current Malaysian students, it’s popularity is no wonder as its location in the heart of London makes for convenient links with top London firms and provides better work opportunities.

Calling attention is King’s solid reputation for world-class research and teaching, specifically in advances that have shaped modern life, as in the discovery of DNA and research that led to the development of the radio, television, mobile phones and radar. Visit www.kcl.ac.uk for more information.

The leading higher education institution in Europe specialising in the study of Asia, Africa and the Near & Middle East, OAS University of London has attracted some of the brightest minds through its programmes that combine language scholarships, disciplinary expertise and regional focus. It has not escaped notice that SOAS is uniquely placed to inform and shape current thinking. Its scholars grapple with pressing issues of today such as democracy, development, economy, finance, public and corporate policy, human rights, migration, identity, legal systems, poverty, religion and social change.

SOAS has over 350 undergraduate degree combinations and 200 postgraduate programmes in Law, Social Sciences, Humanities and Languages. Its academics are engaged in fieldwork and research that influences government policy and lives of individuals across the globe. Excellent resources and facilities have drawn a very diverse mix of students from over 130 countries. More information is available on www.soas.ac.uk

Described by the Sunday Times as “an intellectual powerhouse with a world-class reputation’ - University College London (UCL) is a multidisciplinary university known for its high quality in its research and teaching across the academic spectrum. It is also ranked high as one of the top universities, currently 10th in the world according to the QS World University Rankings and has 29 Nobel Prize winners among its former staff and students.