POLICE smashed a child prostitution ring with the arrest of a 17-year-old who operated it through Facebook.

The operator, identified only as EGR, was arrested at a hotel in north Jakarta on March 7, according to a report by Kompas..

Tanjung Priok Port Police criminal investigation unit chief Adj. Comr. Moh Faruk Rozi said the teenager used the social media network to solicit for clients..

