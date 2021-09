Valuence Japan Inc. (Tokyo; Susumu Muguruma, representative director and president), a member of the Valuence Group (TOKYO:9270), announced on July 1, the launch of the official version of its winning bid market price chart, available by subscription. The official version of the service has been upgraded and comes with new, useful features. Star Buyers Auction is a luxury brand goods auction service operated by Valuence Japan.

Valuence Group Introduces Upgraded Market Price Chart Subscription Service (Graphic: Business Wire)

New Features and Upgrades Reflect Partner Input

The Valuence Japan-operated Star Buyers Auction is a pre-owned luxury branded goods B2B auction and the main sales channel of the Valuence Group. Since the launch of Star Buyers Auction, the service has continued to grow in scale, adding new categories and offering new services, including online global auctions. In February 2021, Valuence Japan introduced a beta version of a market price chart subscription service for use by partners around the world. This service displays global market prices (actual winning auction bids) for a variety of goods. The company received abundant and valuable feedback from its partners regarding bidding and consignment sales, at the same time attracting an increasing number of new subscribers.

Valuence Japan added new functions to the Star Buyers Auction market price chart subscription service, incorporating feedback from partners. The company released the official upgraded version of the service on July 1. At the same time, the company will continue to look at upgrading the service based on feedback, striving to create a global reuse platform serving as an indispensable part of the purchasing and selling markets.

Official Version and Upgrades

The official version of the market price chart service now allows users to enter multiple search terms, including brand and model names. This powerful upgrade reduces time spent in search for specific products. Users may also conduct searches by transaction date range, providing a narrower view of the vast amount of transaction data available. The search results screen now displays accessories, prices, and transaction dates in either ascending or descending order. Here, users will be able to sort through information, including accessories, price ranges, and other data for multiple products. Search results draw on the more than 25,000 items sold every auction, demonstrating the vast amount of valuable market data accumulated by Star Buyers Auction.

Valuence Japan is confident that the upgraded version of this service will deliver the type of market price information needed and used by the B2B auction partners.

Star Buyers Auction Overview

A luxury brand goods auction for reuse business dealers, launched in April 2013. In April 2020, auctions were migrated to a fully online format, listing a constantly stable stream of luxury items both in quantity and quality. Listings primarily focus on watches, bags, and brand jewelry procured by the Valuence Group. Auctions are held twice monthly. Market price chart subscription service is also available for 11,000 yen per month.

Official Site: https://biz.starbuyers-global-auction.com/en/