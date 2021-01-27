test protec.

That inspired his debut collection, which was arguably influenced by the forces of self-actualisation, referencing Abraham Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs – to realise creative potential, and to seek personal growth and experiences.

A desire “to become everything one is capable of becoming,” as Maslow argued.

As Lim assumed the role of a fashion designer, he managed to turn his quandary into defining principles that determine the creative and artistic direction of his namesake brand, while remaining true to his craft.

He shares: “This has inspired me to express my thoughts and feelings into my designs through asymmetrical cuts and layers in the collection, which symbolise the false projection of my reflection opposing my real identity.