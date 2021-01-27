test protec.

That inspired his debut collection, which was arguably influenced by the forces of self-actualisation, referencing Abraham Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs – to realise creative potential, and to seek personal growth and experiences.
A desire “to become everything one is capable of becoming,” as Maslow argued.
As Lim assumed the role of a fashion designer, he managed to turn his quandary into defining principles that determine the creative and artistic direction of his namesake brand, while remaining true to his craft.
He shares: “This has inspired me to express my thoughts and feelings into my designs through asymmetrical cuts and layers in the collection, which symbolise the false projection of my reflection opposing my real identity.
At the same time, he explored the genderless contrast that shifts between men’s and womenswear silhouettes to capture the experimental forms of adrogyny.
Lim explains: “The line between menswear and womenswear has never been finer. With freedom of expression and the acceptance of diversity in contemporary society, maintaining masculinity was never in my conscious purview.
“Despite working on menswear, I’m not vigilant about maintaining ‘manliness’ in my designs, as I view all genders as equal, and [believe that] no gender is above the other.
“At the same time, I also envision women wearing [my designs]. For women to wear menswear does not make them masculine, the same way that wearing womenswear does not feminise men.”