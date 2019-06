BANGKOK: Thailand’s Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) scored a major success when it seized 1.49 tonnes of “ice” (crystal methamphetamine) and 91kg of ketamine in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok, yesterday.

Secretary-General of ONCB Niyom Termsrisuk said police arrested a 26-year-old local and found 100kg of “ice” packed and labelled as dried tea leaves and 91kg of ketamine in the suspect’s car near a warehouse at Pathum Thani at 2am (local time).

On searching the warehouse, they found a lorry that has been modified to have secret compartments for keeping drugs.

“The police found 1.39 tonnes of ‘ice’ packed and labelled as tea leaves in the hidden compartments,“ he told a media conference here today.

Niyom said a drug syndicate was believed to have rented the warehouse to store the drugs before smuggling them to designated destinations.

Following a public tip-off, the authority has been monitoring the syndicate for sometime before making the arrest and seizure yesterday, he said.

“Initial investigations reveal the drugs are on transit to neighbouring countries before being smuggled to the international market,“ he said. — Bernama