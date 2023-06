1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM: One was shot dead and three were injured in a shooting on Saturday evening near Farsta Centrum in southern Stockholm.

Two arrests were later made in connection with the incident, Xinhua quoted Swedish Police as saying in a press release.

Saturday’s incident brings the total of killed and wounded in connection with shootings in the Stockholm area to seven in less than 24 hours.

According to statistics compiled by the Swedish Police, 18 people were killed and 41 injured in 144 shootings around the country during the first five months of the year.

Ten of the fatalities during the period were recorded in the Stockholm region.

Last year, shootings resulted in 62 fatalities in Sweden, making 2022 the worst year on record since 2016. The vast majority of shootings were gang-related, according to the Swedish Police.-Bernama