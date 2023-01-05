1 dead, 39 hurt as bus carrying Moroccans overturns in Spain

MADRID: A bus carrying Moroccan seasonal workers overturned early on Monday in southern Spain, killing one person and injuring 39 others, three of them seriously, the emergency services said.

The accident happened just before sunrise on international workers day on a road some 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the southwestern Andalusian city of Huelva, the 112 emergency services said.

“The number of people injured when the bus overturned has risen to 39,“ 112 said on the regional government’s website, saying the bus had been carrying Moroccan seasonal workers.

“One woman died, another three people were very seriously hurt, 14 sustained moderate injuries and 22 were lightly injured,“ it said, saying the driver had been lightly hurt in the accident.

They had earlier said seven people were very seriously hurt and 18 had sustained light injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident in an area known for its vast agriculture industry, with the Andalusia region Europe's top exporter of fruits and vegetables.

In a separate statement, medics with the CES emergency services said “34 workers were travelling on the bus; one of them died in the accident, seven others were seriously hurt and 18 others were slightly injured”.

In remarks ahead of May Day marches, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz offered her “condolences and deepest sympathy to the workers caught up in this very serious accident”.

Spain traditionally relies on thousands of seasonal workers from abroad to pick fruits, with the Huelva province producing 300,000 tonnes of strawberries a year, the vast majority of Spain's output. - AFP