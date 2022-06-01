1 dead, 6 injured after earthquake hits Sichuan

BEIJING: One person was confirmed dead and six others were injured after an earthquake jolted the city of Ya’an in southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Wednesday afternoon, according to the city’s earthquake relief headquarters.

According to Xinhua, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattled Lushan County of Ya’an in Sichuan, at 5.00 pm Wednesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).

The epicentre, with a depth of 17 km, was monitored at 30.4 degrees north latitude and 102.9 degrees east longitude, the CENC said.

The earthquake was followed by another 4.5-magnitude jolt at 5.03 pm in Baoxing County, also under the city of Ya’an.

As of 6.30 pm Wednesday, all the casualties were reported as being in Baoxing County, the city’s earthquake relief headquarters said.

Ya’an has activated the second-highest level of emergency response for the earthquake and is conducting damage assessments.

More than 800 personnel from emergency rescue, the armed police, the fire department, the medical sector and the public security bureau were immediately dispatched to the earthquake-hit areas to search for and rescue the injured, repair roads and relocate affected residents. - Bernama