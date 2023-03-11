1 dead after 3 men stabbed in Japan's Yokohama

TOKYO: Three men were stabbed on a downtown street in Yokohama, a city south of Tokyo, on Thursday, leaving one dead and the other two injured, Xinhua quoted local media reports.

An emergency call was made to the police at around 7.40 pm local time by a resident in Yokohama’s Naka Ward, saying “there’s trouble between some men”, Japanese daily Mainichi Shimbun reported, citing local police.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found three men on the ground, stabbed in their abdomen or back, the report said.

According to Kanagawa Prefectural police, one has died, and two others were injured.

Police are questioning several parties of interest who may know the reasons behind the incident, the report said. -Bernama