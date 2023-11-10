1 killed, 55 injured as fresh quakes jolt w. Afghanistan

HERAT: At least one dead and 55 injured persons have been taken to hospital as fresh quakes struck west Afghanistan’s Herat province on Wednesday, hospital sources said, reported Xinhua.

Quoting unknown sources in Herat’s regional hospital, the local media outlet Tolonews reported that one dead person and 55 injured people have been shifted to the hospital following the twin quakes that rocked Herat and its vicinity.

Earlier reports suggested that 80 people were injured in the wake of two new quakes that struck parts of Herat province including Rubat Sangi, Ghorian, Kohsan and Gulran districts.

An earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude jolted Herat at 05.11 am local time Wednesday and a following tremor with 5 magnitude in span of minutes, according to locals, have caused damages to life and property.

Provincial government officials have yet to make comments.

On Saturday, two quakes with several aftershocks struck Herat and neighbouring Badghis and Farah provinces, leaving over 2,000 dead and thousands more injured. -Bernama-Xinhua