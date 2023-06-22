1 of 2 missing persons found after Paris blast

PARIS: One of the two people who went missing following an explosion in central Paris on Wednesday afternoon has been found, reported German news agency (dpa).

Deputy Mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Grégoire, told France Info radio that one person had been found during the night and was in hospital.

Police confirmed to dpa on Thursday morning that the search was continuing for the second person.

An explosion had caused a multi-storey building in the city’s fifth district to partially collapse. A fire broke out, which spread to neighbouring buildings, and several houses had to be evacuated.

Of the 37 people injured, four are in a critical condition.-Bernama