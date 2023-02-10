10 dead, 60 wounded in church roof collapse in Mexico

MEXICO CITY: The death toll from the roof collapse has increased to 10 people and 60 wounded, the local authorities said, reported Sputnik.

“It is reported about 10 dead and 60 injured, with 23 of them taken to hospital and two seriously injured,“ the regional security department said on X.

Earlier report stated that at least seven people were killed and 10 more were injured after the roof of a church collapsed in the Mexican city of Ciudad Madero, located in the southern state of Tamaulipas.

Mexican media reported that the roof of the church collapsed earlier on Monday during a christening ceremony, but the exact number of people who were inside the building is unknown.

The security ministry said later that the accident was believed to have occurred as a result of a “structural failure.” Debris clearing continues at the scene. -Bernama