10 dead, over 30 injured as bus topples into river

COLOMBO: At least 10 passengers were killed and over 30 injured when a bus travelling from Polonnaruwa in North Central Province to Kaththankudy in Eastern Sri Lanka toppled into a river on Sunday night, police said.

The bus collided with the Kotaleeya Bridge at Manampitiya, over the Mahaweli River before falling into the river, police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said, reported Xinhua.

The wounded were taken to Polonnaruwa Hospital, and the bodies have also been brought to the hospital, he said.

Thalduwa said that initial reports have indicated that irresponsible driving caused the accident. - Bernama