10 killed in suspected suicide bombing in Somalia city

MOGADISHU: At least 10 people including local government officials died in a suspected suicide bombing at a restaurant in the central Somalia town of Beledweyne on Saturday, police and witnesses said.

Two deputy district commissioners were among the dead, while 16 civilians were also wounded, local police officer Mohamud Hassan told AFP by phone.

“This was the deadliest attack I can recall in this town,“ he added.

Somalia, particularly the capital Mogadishu, has seen a spate of attacks in recent weeks as the country limps through a political crisis caused by long-running disagreements over delayed polls.

Security had been tightened in Beledweyne, which lies 340 kilometres (210 miles) north of the capital, in preparation for voting for lower house seats.

Witnesses said the huge blast tore through an open area of the Hassan Dhiif restaurant where people had gathered under trees to eat lunch and enjoy the breeze.

Witness Mahad Osman said he saw several dead bodies, while wounded victims were rushed to hospital.

“Some of these people were waiting for their ordered meals to come while enjoying the fresh weather when the blast occurred,“ he said.

“I saw... shoes, sticks and hats strewn at the scene of the blast, there was also blood and severed parts of human flesh in the area.”

Somalia is due to wrap up voting for the lower house of parliament by February 25 under the latest timetable for the elections, which are more than a year behind schedule.

Among those running for a seat in Beledweyne is Farhad Yasin, Somalia's former intelligence chief who is now national security adviser to President President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known by his nickname Farmajo.

Somalia's voting process follows a complex indirect model, whereby state legislatures and clan delegates pick lawmakers for the national parliament, who in turn choose the president.

Voting for the upper house concluded last year, while clan delegates have so far elected 159 of the 275 MPs who sit in the lower house.

The election impasse has worried Somalia's international backers, who fear it distracts from the battle against Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda-linked Islamist group which has been fighting the weak central government for more than a decade. - AFP