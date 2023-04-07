10 killed in truck-vehicles collision in India

NEW DELHI: At least 10 people died and 15 injured when a truck running at high speed hit three vehicles on a highway in India’s southwestern state of Maharashtra on Tuesday, a local police officer told Xinhua over the phone.

The incident occurred in the state’s Dhule district, at the highway connecting the country’s financial capital Mumbai with the northern city of Agra.

According to the police officer, the accident was due to brake failure of the truck, causing it to ram into the three vehicles, killing the 10 victims instantly.

CCTV footage showed the truck hitting the vehicles first, toppling, and finally crashing into an eatery located by the roadside.

Those injured were sent to a hospital, with some in critical condition.-Bernama