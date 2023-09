NEW DELHI: At least 10 people went missing while 20 others were rescued after a boat carrying them capsised Thursday in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, officials said, reported Xinhua.

The boat capsised in the river Bagmati in the Muzaffarpur district, about 73 km north of Patna, the capital city of Bihar.

Following the incident, authorities rushed rescuers and disaster management personnel to the spot to carry out search-and-rescue operations. -Bernama