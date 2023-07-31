1,000 people displaced after massive fire in North Jakarta

JAKARTA: At least 1,000 people comprising 200 families lost their homes to a fire that razed a neighbourhood in Penjaringan, North Jakarta Sunday night.

The massive fire destroyed 400 houses in the South Vikamas near Kapuk Muara at 9.20 pm, according to the local disaster mitigation agency (BPBD Jakarta).

No one was hurt in the incident and investigators were at the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

BPBD Jakarta is currently continuing to send supplies, including water, mattresses, family kits, clothing, tents and blankets to those needing them at the emergency shelter.

The fire raged for a few hours before 140 firefighters with 25 fire engines from across the district extinguished it around 11.49 pm.

Head of North Jakarta fire service Abdul Wahid said that it took them a long time to put out the fire as there was scarcity of water and also due to the windy conditions. -Bernama