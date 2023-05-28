11 dead after avalanche hits herders camp in northern Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: At least 11 people are dead and over a dozen wounded after an avalanche hit a herders camp in northern Pakistan, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

An avalanche near the Shounter Valley Pass at the Bakarwal Campsite in the Gilgit Baltistan region hit a herders camp at a low elevation, the provincial government said in a statement Saturday.

“During the incident, 25 people of a Gujjar family with cattle who lived from Kashmir to Astore ... got hit by the avalanche,” it said.

The statement said 11 people died and 13 were injured.

Local authorities have launched search efforts, with eight dead bodies recovered so far, while the search for the remaining missing people continues.

According to the statement, the 13 injured people were evacuated and moved to the District Headquarters Hospital Astore, where some are in critical condition.

The Pakistani Army also provided helicopters for immediate relief and rescue, but authorities said that it could not get to the site due to bad weather conditions.

Due to the remote location and difficult terrain, rescue teams are also still facing challenges moving heavy machinery to the affected areas, according to a local rescue official.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and directed local authorities to mobilize rescue and search teams to recover missing people.

In a statement, Sharif also directed health authorities to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured. - Bernama