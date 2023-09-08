11 missing after fire at holiday home for disabled in France

PARIS: Eleven people are missing after a fire erupted at a holiday home for people with disabilities in northeastern France on Wednesday morning, German news agency (dpa) quoted officials.

Seventeen other people were safely evacuated from the building in Wintzenheim, near the city of Colmar in the Alsace region, the local prefecture said.

One person was reported injured in the fire, which broke out around 6.30 am (0430 GMT).

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said the accommodation housed disabled people. The prefecture said an adult group from the city of Nancy was staying there.

Darmanin said emergency services were continuing with their operation to find the 11 people unaccounted for.

The prefecture said the fire was quickly brought under control but 300 square metres of the 500 square metre home had burned.-Bernama