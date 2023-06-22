11 presidential aspirants file nominations to contest in Zimbabwe general elections

HARARE: Eleven candidates, including incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa, have registered to run for the presidential election in the upcoming Zimbabwe general election.

The country is set to hold its general election on Aug 23 to elect new a president, parliamentary, and local government representatives for the next five years.

In the last general election in 2018, a record number of 23 presidential candidates, including unknown politicians, contested.

However, this time around, the number of nominations registered had reduced, in part due to high registration fees required, as a presidential candidate is required to pay US$20,000 (RM92,000) for registration to take part in the election, according to New Ziana.

As for Mnangagwa, his main challenger is Nelson Chamisa of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party.

Other candidates are Douglas Mwonzora, Trust Chikohora, Lovemore Madhuku, Blessing Kasiyamhuru, former youth minister Saviour Kasukuwere, Joseph Makamba Busha, Wilson Harry, Gwinyai Muzorewa while Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) party president Linda Masarirwa was also the only woman to join the contest.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission will announce the final tally of successful applicants on Thursday, it added.-Bernama