11th victim dies in California’s Monterey Park shooting as authorities seek motive

HOUSTON: An 11th victim of the Monterey Park shooting in the US state of California has died, Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted multiple news outlets Monday.

The victim died at LAC+USC Medical Centre, where four of the 10 people who initially survived Saturday night’s attack at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio were taken.

“Our heroic staff at LAC+USC Medical Centre have worked tirelessly to care for the four victims entrusted to our care,” hospital officials said in a news release obtained by KTLA-TV.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we are saddened to share that one of the victims has succumbed to their extensive injuries. We want to express our deepest sympathies to their families and loved ones.”

Investigators continue to search for a motive behind the mass shooting that marred Lunar New Year celebrations in the Los Angeles area.

Police said the gunman, Huu Can Tran, 72, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his vehicle during a standoff with law enforcement.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner on Monday identified two of the victims as My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 64, according to KTLA.

Nhan’s niece, Tiffany Liou, posted an emotional tribute to her aunt on Twitter.

“She spent so many years going to the dance studio in Monterey Park on weekends. It’s what she loved to do. But unfairly, Saturday was her last dance,” tweeted Liou. “We are starting the Lunar New Year broken. We never imagined her life would end so suddenly.”

“The strength of this community is incredible,“ tweeted California Gov. Gavin Newsom after meeting with community leaders in Monterey Park. “No other country in the world is terrorized by this constant stream of gun violence.”

US President Joe Biden ordered flags at all government buildings to fly at half-staff until sunset Thursday to honour the victims of the deadly shooting. - Bernama